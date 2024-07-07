'I'll get one of them, I know I will': Teenager makes threats to 'slash and kill' ex's family from Polmont YOI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage offender was allowed to call his former partner from behind bars 80 times in one day and told her he was going to “slash and kill” her family.

Due for release from a custodial sentence soon, Ben Pettigrew, 19, stated he would be “sound” once he took the life of either his former partner’s stepdad, brother or brother-in-law, telling her “I’ll get one of them, I know I will”.

Pettigrew appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on October 1 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and Mr Pettigrew had been in a relationship for four years but that had ended in August before this incident.

Pettigrew made the threats during a phone call from Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It was 1.30pm when she received a phone call from him. He was described as being initially fine on the phone and then began to get angry. He said that he was going to ‘slash and kill’ the complainer’s stepdad , brother and brother-in-law.

"She contacted police to report the matter and officers raised a request for the prison to get details of his telephone calls for that day. He had phoned the complainer 80 times on October 1.

"Comments from the calls included ‘as soon as I take one of their lives, I’ll be sound’ and ‘I’ll get one of them, I know I will’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “This is a young man who has behaved badly over a short period of time. He has been sentenced to 22 months which he is due to be liberated from very shortly.

"His attitude is not good – it’s very much a teenager’s attitude of ‘I’ll do my own thing’.”

Mr Addison admitted he was shocked at how many calls the YPI allowed Pettigrew to make to the complainer on the day in question.

"How anyone is allowed to make 80 phone calls from a prison is beyond me,” he added.