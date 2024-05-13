Idle hands:Masked waster vandalised Falkirk area high school because he was bored

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ciaran Cardle, 19, had pleaded guilty to malicious damage to a fence and bags of sand at Falkirk High School, Westburn Avenue, Falkirk on May 4, 2022.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The school was being used for community recreation purposes and was being manned by janitorial staff at 8.45pm. The witness, a senior leisure attendant, was alerted by members of the public to the accused and saw him walking towards the fence.

“He was wearing some kind of face covering or mask, concealing his identity. The accused then proceeded to slash a one ton bag of sand – locked away in a secure area in the playground – with what appeared to be a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police were contacted and noted three sections of the fence had been pulled apart and damaged at a cost of £250. The accused told officers ‘there’s nothing for me to steal from the school – I’m not a thief’.”

Cardle caused £250 of damage to school property because he was bored(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Defence solicitor Mark Fallon said: “In his words, he was ‘young and dumb’ at the time and he says he was bored. He has now matured significantly.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki responded: “The devil makes work for idle hands, they say, and I think this is what happened here.”

Addressing Cardle, 149 Windsor Road, Falkirk, directly, she ordered him to write a letter to the janitor of the school apologising for what he did and deferred sentence until November 7 to allow him to do this.