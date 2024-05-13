Idle hands:Masked waster vandalised Falkirk area high school because he was bored
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The school was being used for community recreation purposes and was being manned by janitorial staff at 8.45pm. The witness, a senior leisure attendant, was alerted by members of the public to the accused and saw him walking towards the fence.
“He was wearing some kind of face covering or mask, concealing his identity. The accused then proceeded to slash a one ton bag of sand – locked away in a secure area in the playground – with what appeared to be a knife.
“Police were contacted and noted three sections of the fence had been pulled apart and damaged at a cost of £250. The accused told officers ‘there’s nothing for me to steal from the school – I’m not a thief’.”
Defence solicitor Mark Fallon said: “In his words, he was ‘young and dumb’ at the time and he says he was bored. He has now matured significantly.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki responded: “The devil makes work for idle hands, they say, and I think this is what happened here.”
Addressing Cardle, 149 Windsor Road, Falkirk, directly, she ordered him to write a letter to the janitor of the school apologising for what he did and deferred sentence until November 7 to allow him to do this.
"I want to know that the letter has been received and acknowledged,” she added.