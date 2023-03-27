'I will pick up a telly and launch it': Camelon yob threatened to lob TV at police officers

Liam Reilly, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour and resisting police officers at an address in Anderson Terrace, Longcroft on October 8 last year and assaulting two men in the Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk on July 17, 2021.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contact his father in Anderson Terrace, Longcroft, on November 9, 2022 and struggling violently with police officers in Brown Street, Camelon on October 7, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 9.30pm and police were contacted about the accused being at the address intoxicated. The accused was found in a room there. He shouted towards officers ‘you better not come in – I will pick up a telly and launch it’.

Reilly threatened to throw a television set at police officers

"Officers said they were in possession of tasers and had to enter the room to check on him. The accused picked up a bottle of Glens Vodka and commenced to drink the remainder of the contents before holding the bottle in his hand.

"When he was asked to put the bottle down he replied 'no, he’s got a taser’. At this point he did drop the bottle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reilly continued to be abusive towards officers en route to Falkirk Police Station, calling them “ugly” and “scumbags”.

The procurator fiscal depute said the Railway Tavern attack started with Reilly shouting in the street.

She added: “The accused then came towards the witnesses and challenged them to fight. One witness was then head butted and another was punched to the head by the accused.”Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Reilly, who was said to “misbehave” when he mixes Valium and alchol, had completed his last unpaid work order in “very good time”.

He added: “In the last five months he has shown he has turned a corner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad