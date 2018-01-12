‘I will break your ribs mum’

A drunken teenager threatened to break his mother’s ribs if she did not give him some money.

Dillon Martin (19) gave his mum a sum of cash to hold in “safe keeping” for him. When he later asked for the money she refused to give him it and he began a violent rampage, making threats to harm her and kicking a door.

At one stage he snatched a phone out of her hand as she attempted to call the police and then threw the mobile against a wall.

Martin, 32 Cumbrae Drive, Tamfourhill, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pled guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Watling Street, Camelon on December 14 last year.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal, said: “The complainer is the accused’s mother. He had given her money to hold for him for safekeeping. It was 11pm and she had returned home and he asked her to give him some money.

“She thought he meant the money he had given her to hold for him, so she wasn’t keen to give it to him and he began to kick off. He was quite intoxicated, shouting and swearing at his mother and saying he was going to break her ribs.

“He then kicks a door, which he damages and threw a phone against a wall, grabbing it out of her hand and throwing it when she tried to call the police.”

The court heard the mobile phone in question was not smashed – only the back had fallen off and the battery had popped out – and it was still operational.

Martin, who was currently on a supervised community payback order for another offence, was said to have a history of breaching his court orders, and was warned he was getting closer to a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You are edging towards prison, but I’m giving you a further chance on this occasion.”

Martin was placed on a community payback order to complete 135 hours of unpaid work within six months.