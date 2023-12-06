'I want my dough back pronto': Bainsford offender goes ballistic after ex borrows £30
Declan Hogg, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Cullen Terrace, Bainsford on May 16 and May 17.
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “The complainer had previously been in a relationship with the accused from May 2022 to September 2022. She ended the relationship with him due to his unpredictable behaviour.
"He then moved into the block of flats right next door to her block of flats. At first they were on friendly terms and he gave the complainer £30 as a loan when they were on good terms.
“The flat mate of the complainer received a message on Facebook from the accused stating ‘tell your pal I want my dough back pronto’. At 8.55pm she received another message stating ‘I’ll be back – that’s a promise’ and ‘you better get out of that house the now by the way, there’s no need you getting done for her’.
"He then sent another message again asking for his money and then came to the door and started shouting ‘you’re a balloon – you’re getting done’ and ‘give me my money’.
"He kept saying ‘give me my money’ for 15 to 20 minutes before leaving.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said there were certain discrepancies in the criminal justice social work report regarding Hogg, Flat 4, 5 Cullen Terrace, Millflats Street, Bainsford, and deferred sentence on him until December 6 to have the matter looked into.