‘I’ve got work tomorrow - so don’t arrest me’

A mum-of-four was wearing pyjama bottoms when she “kicked off” outside a house in the early hours and threatened to kill someone.

Kelly McLachlan (31) threw a brick at the door, then tried to attack police officers – telling them not to arrest her because she had work the next day.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McLachlan admitted destroying property and behaving in a threatening behaviour in Margaret Avenue, Bonnybridge and an assault at her 21 Castleview, Haggs home on September 10 last year.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2am and the accused was knocking on a door. The person she was looking for presented herself at the door and matters kicked off.

“The accused said ‘get out here, I’m going to kill you’.”

Police were contacted, but not before McLachlan threw a brick at the door of the property, causing £100 of damage.

“When police arrived she became volatile,” said Mr McLachlan. “When they spoke to her they realised she was heavily under the influence of alcohol. They tried to get her to calm down.

“When they tried to place handcuffs on her she lashed out and tried to kick and spit on police officers. She told police ‘I wouldn’t like to be arrested because I’ve got work tomorrow’.”

The court heard McLachlan had mixed her medication with alcohol and did not recollect the incident.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.