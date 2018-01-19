‘I’m going kill you and burn your house down’

A “public nuisance” threatened to murder a police officer and then tried to take a bite out of him.

Shaun Adams (29) was arrested for challenging strangers to fight in the road and when he was taken to Falkirk Police Station his violent behaviour continued, culiminating in him trying to take a chunk out of an officer.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Adams admitted threatening behaviour in Broomage Avenue, Larbert and assault at Falkirk Police Station on December 16 last year.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6.20pm and the witness became aware of the accused standing in the middle of the footpath. The accused then moved to stand in the middle of the road.

“The witnesses required to stop their car and when the accused refused to move from the road the witnesses tried to drive around him. The accused then aimed a punch at the car and the witnesses got out to ask the accused what he was doing.

“The accused took his jacket off and threw it at the witnesses and challenged them to fight, shouting and swearing.”

The trouble did not end when Adams was taken to the police station.

Mr McLachlan said: “He continues to act in an aggressive manner, saying ‘When I get out of here I’ll kill you and burn your house down’. He eventually apologised to police.”

It was stated he had 10 convictions in the last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Adams, 21 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, had become a real public nuisance.

He added: “He is continually misbehaving and blaming everything but himself for that. He had been in several positions of trust and he has continued to commit offences.

“He is already on a number of community payback orders and in my view there is nothing to be gained in giving him another opportunity.”

Adams was jailed for 240 days back dated to December 20 last year.