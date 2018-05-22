I’ll slash your throat and decapitate your new man

When an ex was invited around to his former partner’s house to fix her television he told her he was going to cut her new boyfriend’s head off.

Robert Kendrick (28) had earlier made online threats to kill his ex-partner when he discovered she had started a new relationship. He said he would slash her throat because he would rather see her dead than see her with another man.

Kendrick appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner by sending threatening messages between March 1 and March 2 and threatening behaviour at an address in Montgomery Street, Falkirk on March 3.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for 10 years and had two children together. They had ceased being a couple about a year prior to the incident, but were still living together.

“The accused became aware of the complainer’s new relationship and she then received a number of threatening messages from the accused via What’s App, saying he would rather see her dead than with someone else.

“He made threats to slash her throat.”

Just a day later the woman invited Kendrick around to her house to fix her television and he started making more threats.

“He was acting aggressively towards her,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He shouted at her if he found her new boyfriend in the house when he was there he would cut his head off.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said the complainer could not have felt too threatened by Kendrick’s earlier online statements because she invited him round to fix her television.

Sheriff Derek Livingston responded: “Maybe she was more scared of the television not working than the accused.”

He placed Kendrick, 84 Braes View, Denny, on a supervised community pay pack order for 18 months.