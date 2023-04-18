'I know the Lyons': Bonnybridge offender's crime gang threat to police officer neighbour

Steven Anderson, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner and causing fear and alarm at an address in Hunter Gardens, Bonnybridge between April 1 and October 17 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer has lived at the address for two years and the accused is her upstairs neighbour. The accused is aware

of the fact the complainer is a serving police officer.

Anderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He had been blaming her for costing him a lot of money to repair leaks coming from his property. He said ‘you don’t know me – I know the Lyons’ referring to a crime gang from Glasgow. On another occasion the complainer was outside her address and the accused approached her.

"He was extremely drunk at the time and demanded to know who her sergeant was and he would ‘find out what she was up to’. This left the complainer feeling unsafe.”

Later in the year the woman found herself having to move Anderson’s recycling bins.

"This resulted in a disagreement,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He came out of the property and told her not to touch his bins. She explained why she was moving the bins and said they were neighbours and she wanted to get on with the accused.

"He later gave her ring doorbell camera the middle finger and stated the word ‘disease’.”

Anderson used the word “disease” again when there was another disagreement regarding noise coming from the woman’s property.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “They have been neighbours for quite some time – he works in road traffic management. There had been loud music coming from his downstairs neighbour.

"It was just tit for tat stuff. He has lived at that address for a long number of years and had no problems.”

It was stated the woman had now moved out and the downstairs property had been sold.