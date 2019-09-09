Husband ran at wife with step ladders in Tamfourhill rammy

A violent assault ended when a husband charged at his wife of 29 years with a set of step ladders.

David Collins (50) had previously twisted her arm, pinned her up against a wall and thrown her across a bed during the prolonged attack.

Collins, 26 Ward Avenue, Redding, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the assault he committed in Howie’s Place, Tamfourhill on May 23.

Ashley Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The couple were at home and a argument started over a minor matter. He grabbed her right arm and twisted her around. She asked him to leave and he refused.

“He then pinned her up against a wall, which caused her to bump her head. He continued to refuse to leave and she walked away. He pushed her and she fell – then he threw her across the bed and twisted her arm again.

“The accused went into a bathroom and came out with a set of step ladders and charged at her. The couple’s son then contacted police.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “It was actually Mr Collins who contacted his son to tell him to call the police. He was assaulted and Mrs Collins was arrested as well.

“Both of them intend to reconcile.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Collins to complete 72 hours of unpaid work within three months.