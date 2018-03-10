Hurry up, I’m going to smash mum’s windows

A drunken son told a cleaner to hurry up and finish with his mum’s windows because he was going to smash them.

Bobby Aitken (39) climbed scaffolding outside his mother’s house and made his intentions clear to the worker.

Aitken appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Orchard Street, Falkirk on November 16 last year. He also admitted three breaches of bail when he contacted her.

Claire Rowan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused is described as being an alcoholic and his relationship with his mother is strained – he tends to disturb his mother when he is drunk.

“Scaffolding was in place at her house for work to be carried out. The accused, who was drunk, climbed up the scaffolding while one of the workers was carrying out his duties as an industrial cleaner.

“The accused walked past the cleaner and started banging on his mother’s window, shouting ‘I’m going to put her f***ing windows in’. He left, but returned 20 mintues later and told the cleaner ‘You better be quick because I’m going to put the f***ing windows in’.

“The accused’s mother was present inside the property and she called the police.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “If not for drugs and alcohol he is usually not a bother to anyone.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Aitken on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend for alcohol treatment and complete 130 hours of unpaid work within five months.