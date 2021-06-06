Hunter becomes the hunted after no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A teenager failed to remain in his home during the hours he was supposed to and then did not bother turning up to court.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 10:13 am

Dylan Hunter (19), 24 Carse Crescent, Laurieson, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted breaching his court-imposed curfew by being out and about after 7pm in Carse Crescent, Laurieston on February 6 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to reset of a bicycle on January 17, 2019.

Read More

Read More
Shieldhill sneak thief appears in court
Hunter failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday and a warrant was granted for this arrest

Sheriff Derek Livingston granted a warrant for Hunter’s arrest.