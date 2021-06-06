Hunter becomes the hunted after no show at Falkirk Sheriff Court
A teenager failed to remain in his home during the hours he was supposed to and then did not bother turning up to court.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 10:13 am
Dylan Hunter (19), 24 Carse Crescent, Laurieson, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted breaching his court-imposed curfew by being out and about after 7pm in Carse Crescent, Laurieston on February 6 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to reset of a bicycle on January 17, 2019.
Sheriff Derek Livingston granted a warrant for Hunter’s arrest.