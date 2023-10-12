Police are appealing for help to trace a boy who was last seen in the Braes area on Tuesday.

Robbie Stoddart has been missing from 6pm on Tuesday, October 10 and his last known whereabouts were in the Rumlie park, Slamannan.

Officers have not given Robbie’s age, but said he is 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. He has brown hair and eyes with an unshaven, patchy beard.

Last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit and trainers.

