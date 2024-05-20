Hunt is on for vandals who trashed and torched train carriages at historic Falkirk area railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mindless vandals forced their way into two train carriages in a historic railway yard and proceeded to trash them before setting one on fire.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway Station in Union Street, Bo’ness.

Police received a report two train carriages which had been broken into and a fire which had been extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the premises.

Inspector David Black said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. The carriages are maintained by a team, including many volunteers who work tirelessly to keep these carriages running and are a popular tourist attraction.

The incident happened at Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway station(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

“We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the railway yard, particularly around 2am, where it's been reported two men were acting suspiciously in the area.”

The first man is in his late twenties to early forties, of large build, between 5ft 8ins and 6 ft tall and clean shaven. He was wearing dark glasses, baseball cap, dark top and bottoms, dark New Balance trainers and was carrying a shoulder bag that was worn across his body.

The other man is white, aged late twenties to early forties, slim build, 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark shoulder bag on one shoulder, dark hat with white writing, dark joggers, grey trainers and no gloves.

Inspector Black added: “If you saw the anything significant around this location then please get in touch. We are also asking people to check their private CCTV and dash-cams to see if there is footage that could assist with our enquiries.”

Volunteers involved with Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway were devastated by the the crime.

One posted a response online stating: “It is with great sadness that we have been subject to vandalism and fire raising at our 30 year old ‘O’ gauge model railway at the Bo’ness and Kinneil railway during the early hours of Sunday morning.”