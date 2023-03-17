News you can trust since 1845
Hunt is on for thieves who pinched parked scooter in Bo'ness under cover of darkness

A scooter was stolen from outside a house and now police are searching for those responsible.

By James Trimble
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

The incident happened at some point between 9pm and midnight on Wednesday, March 15 in the Bo’ness area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 9pm and midnight on Wednesday, March 15 a motorised scooter was stolen from outside a property on Douglas Drive, Bo’ness.

“If you have any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage please contact 101 or report online quoting incident 0067 of March 16.”

The scooter - similar to the model in this picture - was stolen in Bo'ness
