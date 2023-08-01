Hunt is on for Stenhousemuir thief after she failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court
A convicted thief now has police hot on her trail after she missed her latest court appointment.
Samantha Bunce, 50, failed to show up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having already pleaded guilty to theft in Melville Lane, Falkirk on January 3. The charges stated she pinched a mobile telephone and a wallet containing cash and bank cards.
On hearing there was no excuse for her non-appearance, Sheriff Alison Michie issued a warrant to arrest Bunce, 64 Braeview, Stenhousemuir.