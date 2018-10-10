Hunt is on for Rangers fans who abused train passengers

Transport police are looking for a group of vulgar louts – believed to be fans of Rangers FC – who made a train journey between Glasgow Queen Street and Falkirk a nightmare for passengers on Sunday, October 7.

The fans turned the air blue between 8pm and 8.30pm, cursing and swearing at the frightened passengers – including a person who managed to film the incident with their phone, capturing the profanity and offensive language.

A transport police spokesperson said: “Were you travelling on the train at the time? Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information which could help the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 561 07/10/2018