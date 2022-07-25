Hunt is on for man who pleasured himself on train between Polmont and Falkirk High

Transport Police are searching for witnesses to an incident onboard a train which involved a passenger engaging in a sex act with himself as he watched a video on his mobile phone.

The man was seen to pleasure himself at around 6.50pm on the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service on Tuesday, July 19.

A Transport Police spokesperson said: “A female passenger noticed him sitting at a window seat engaging in a sex act while watching a video on his phone while the train was travelling between Polmont and Falkirk High.

The incident happened while the train was travelling between Polmont and Falkirk High Station

"He was white, of medium build, between 20 and 30 years of age, with dark shaved hair in a buzzcut, stubble on his face and was wearing a tight white top and light trousers.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident should get in touch to assist the investigation.”

People can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 560 of July 19.