Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Kennedy, 26, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – struggling with his partner and striking a window with a stone – at an address in Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge on November 22, 2021.

Kennedy, 118 Lumley Street, Grangemouth, famously tried to make police officers believe he was a 12-year-old boy – he was 24 at the time – when he gave them false details back in November 2021.