Hunt is on for idiots who chucked items off motorway bridge at passing traffic near Polmont
Police are searching for the culprit or culprits who threw items from a bridge onto a motorway while a motorist was passing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are asking for the help of the community after items were thrown from a motorway overbridge on the M9 between junctions 4 and 5 towards a passing motorist around 4.20pm on Sunday, February 18.
“Officers are investigating this incident and would appreciate any information or dashcam footage you may have.”
Call 101 quoting the reference CR/0065704/24 if you can help.