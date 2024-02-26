News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Hunt is on for idiots who chucked items off motorway bridge at passing traffic near Polmont

Police are searching for the culprit or culprits who threw items from a bridge onto a motorway while a motorist was passing.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are asking for the help of the community after items were thrown from a motorway overbridge on the M9 between junctions 4 and 5 towards a passing motorist around 4.20pm on Sunday, February 18.

“Officers are investigating this incident and would appreciate any information or dashcam footage you may have.”

Call 101 quoting the reference CR/0065704/24 if you can help.