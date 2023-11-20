Hunt is on for Grangemouth offender who threatened police and breached his bail conditions
James Bullock, 26, failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after admitting a string of offences.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullock, 31A Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence towards police officers – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on October 9, 2021 and threatening behaviour at his home on March 21 last year.
He also admitted breaching bail conditions by contacting a woman he was ordered not to at his home on October 5, 2022.
Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for his arrest.