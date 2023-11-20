News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Hunt is on for Grangemouth offender who threatened police and breached his bail conditions

James Bullock, 26, failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after admitting a string of offences.
By Court Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 08:55 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 08:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bullock, 31A Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence towards police officers – in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on October 9, 2021 and threatening behaviour at his home on March 21 last year.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions by contacting a woman he was ordered not to at his home on October 5, 2022.

Sheriff Craig Harris issued a warrant for his arrest.