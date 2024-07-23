Hunt is on for five jacket-stealing offender who failed to show at Falkirk court
A shoplifter who pinched not one, but five jackets from a town centre clothing store now has the police on the lookout for him.
Michael Kelly failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to theft – stealing five jackets – from USC, in Falkirk Howgate Shopping Centre, on May 5 last year.
The court heard there was no explanation for his non appearance.
Sheriff Christopher Shead issued an arrest warrant for Kelly, 14 Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow.