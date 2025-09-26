Hunt is on for callous cold caller who robbed Forth Valley woman, 73, on her own doorstep
The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Thursday, September 25 when the a caller attended at the woman’s home in Ewing Court, Stirling.
She answered and a man pushed past her and came into her home. He stole a purse containing bank cards and cash then left the property, running off in the direction of Bannockburn Road.
The man is white, around 40-years-old, 5ft 10in tall, with blonde short hair and was wearing a distinctive hooded top which was grey/blue on the top and white on the bottom.
He was also wearing blue shorts and black trainers and spoke with a local accent.
Anyone who can help police trace this man is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2805 of September 25 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.