Hunt is on for Bo'ness wrench thug after he failed to turn up at court

Jason Fleming, 29, failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour in Wotherspoon Drive, Bo’ness on June 11, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read

He also pleaded guilty to having possession of an offensive weapon – a wrench – at the same location on the same date.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, admitted to Sheriff Christopher Shead Fleming, 15 Ochilview Place, Bo’ness, had not been in touch with him to offer any excuse for his non-appearance at court.

Sheriff Shead issued an arrest warrant.

Fleming failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Fleming failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
