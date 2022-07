The incident of wilful fire raising was reported around 1.30pm on Monday, July 4 at a derelict premises in the town’s South Street.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The fire is currently being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information which may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1669 of Monday, July 4.”