Hunt is now on for Grangemouth tracksuit wearing vandal
Police officers were out patrolling the streets of Grangemouth early this morning searching for a window smashing vandal.
The search area included Kersiebank Avenue and Tinto Drive in the Bowhouse area of the town at around 7.30am on Saturday, August 23.
Officers driving in a police van stopped to talk to dog walkers to ask if they had seen the suspect, who has a clean shaven head and was wearing an all blue tracksuit.
He is wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly smashed a window.