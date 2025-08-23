Hunt is now on for Grangemouth tracksuit wearing vandal

Police officers were out patrolling the streets of Grangemouth early this morning searching for a window smashing vandal.

The search area included Kersiebank Avenue and Tinto Drive in the Bowhouse area of the town at around 7.30am on Saturday, August 23.

Officers driving in a police van stopped to talk to dog walkers to ask if they had seen the suspect, who has a clean shaven head and was wearing an all blue tracksuit.

He is wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly smashed a window.

Police were patrolling the streets of Grangemouth in the early morning looking for a tracksuit wearing vandal (Picture: National World)

