Hunt for youths who started fires in Bonnybridge park
The hunt is now on for the culprits after last weekend there were several fires set in Duncan Stewart Park, High Street, Bonnybridge – the latest incidents in the area.
Grassy areas and a play park were targeted in the latest fires.
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service were called out on both Friday and Saturday, February 14 and 15 to deal with fires.
Local residents have also reported fires being set by youths at the nearby Bonnyfield Nature Reserve.
They have also claimed that it is the same group of teenagers who are carrying out the fire raising.
Now Bonnybridge community police officers are appealing for help to track down those responsible.
Anyone with information or know who may be responsible is asked call 101, email via the contact us section on the Police Scotland web page quoting incident number PS-20250216-2294 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.