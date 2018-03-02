Hunt for on/off partner leads to court for Hallglen man

A man’s search for his on again, off again partner brought him to her mother’s door in the early hours of the morning.

Connor Kay (21), who is fully committed on a separate petition case, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Argyll Avenue, Falkirk on January 21.

He also pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of £180 worth of class B drug cannabis in Striven Drive, Langlees and Woodhill Court, Grangemouth on May 20 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It’s 4am and the complainer, who is the mother of the accused’s former partner, hears banging on the door trying to gain entry. She shouts down to him her daughter isn’t in.

“He says he wants to use the phone so he can contact her.

“She lets him in and he immediately goes up to the bedroom looking for his on/off partner before getting the phone and calling her number.

“He shouted at the mother, ‘you know where she is’.”

Kay left, but returned later that same day to continuing his shouting, swearing and aggressive behaviour until police had to be called.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “His on/off partner had not come home – she went to her mother’s house and he was trying to find her. He accepts he should not have acted in this way.”

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced Kay, 4 Bissett Court, Hallglen, to six months in prison.