Hunt for missing Denny schoolgirls

Concerns are growing for two Denny schoolgirls who have been missing for more than 24 hours.

Police are keen to trace Kimberley Currie or Morrison (13) and Courtney Semple (14) who were last seen at their school in Denny about 1pm yesterday.

Courtney Semple

The pair are thought to be together in the Glasgow area.

Kimberley is described as 5ft 2ins, slim build and with long dark hair worn in a pony tail. Last seen she was wearing black ripped jeans and a light coloured ‘Hard Rock Cafe’ hooded top.

Courtney is described as 4ft 8ins, slim build and has long brown hair with blonde highlights. When last seen she was wearing a dark red top and dark jeans. Courtney also goes by the nickname Tinny.

Anyone with information or who may have seen either girl is asked to call police on 101 and quote PS-20190429-1972.