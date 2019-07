A man was headbutted and punched following an argument over a taxi in Falkirk.

The 52-year-old victim had been standing at the taxi rank in Newmarket Street at around 1.15am on Sunday when he was attacked by another man.

The suspect is described as aged 25 to 40 and is of heavy build. He has short brown hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Information can be given to police via 101.