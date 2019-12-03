Hungry Banknock offender ate his parents’ pot plants

Angry at being refused food by his mum and dad a troublesome son took the huff and started munching on their potted plants.

Christopher Shevlin (27) was asked to leave his parents’ home in Banknock last Thursday after a major falling out.

A short while later, however, Shevlin, who had been living with his mum and dad – both in their 60s – returned, and demanded something to eat.

He was again asked to leave,

“Who is going to feed me?” he asked, adding, “If you’re not going to feed me, I’ll eat the plants.”

And he did.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Friday, single and unemployed Shevlin, Hollandbush Crescent, Banknock, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “He began pulling up the plants in the pots outside the house and eating the plants. His parents retreated into the house and closed the door.

“When they went back outside they observed plant pots had been turned upside down and garden ornaments had been smashed.”

Shevlin was arrested nearby.

Kevin Douglas, defence solicitor, said: “He was hungry.”

Asked by Sheriff John Mundy what kind of plants they were, Mr Douglas replied: “They were small bushes. It is something he deeply regrets.”

Shevlin, who had no previous convictions, was admonished.

Sheriff Mundy said: “A night in the cells, I think, is enough.”