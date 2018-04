A driver who was banned from the road was caught behind the wheel in Camelon.

Norbert Bagin (34) made a long trip up to Scotland from his 1b East Street, Northampton home only to have his case adjourned again.

Hungarian Bagin admitted driving while disqualified in Stark Avenue, Camelon on March 22.

His sentence was deferred for six weeks to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.