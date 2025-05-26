Hundreds turn out to search for missing Falkirk teenager Cole Cooper

The distraught family of a missing teenager were joined by hundreds of members of the public at the weekend as they searched for him.

Cole Cooper was last seen on Wednesday, May 7 in Longcroft and reported missing by his family two days later.

There have been no sightings of Cole since then and his loved ones are frantic for news.

On Saturday and Sunday hundreds of members of the public turned up at Banknock Community Centre to join in a search for the missing 19-year-old.

Around 200 people took part in Saturday's search. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sadly, despite hours of searching through woodland area no trace of Cole was found.

The public were joined by police officers who have been carrying out extensive searches since Cole was reported missing on May 9.

Dozens of local businesses also donated food and drinks for those carrying out the search which was coordinated by Cole’s family.

Afterwards, aunt Aimee Tennie said: “Another emotional search today, once again an amazing turn out.

Cole's family ahead of Saturday's search, left to right: brother Connor Cooper; mother Wendy Stewart; aunt Aimee Tennie; and uncle Paul Wood, Cole's uncle. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We want to express how each and every one of you turning up today means so much to us.

"As mentioned many times before, your support means the world to our family. Another large area ruled out. As a family we now have to consider other possibilities and regroup to determine our next steps in finding Cole.

“Once again, we are overwhelmed by the support we are being offered by the local community.”

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Cole’s mum Wendy said: “My heart is totally broken, all I want is the safe return of my gorgeous, fun loving boy. I feel so numb not knowing where he is.

Saturday's search concentrated on woodland around Walton Road between Allandale and Abronhill. Pic: Michael Gillen

“I’d like to thank the local community and everyone who has helped in searching for Cole so far. Please, if you have any information that can help, report this to police.

“Cole, if you see this message, please get in contact as we just want to know you are safe.

“All I want is my son home. We all love and miss him so much.”

The family are now appealing for those living in the Banknock, Dennyloanhead, Allandale and Castlecary areas to search their gardens and outbuildings for any sign of Cole.

Posters of missing Cole Cooper were placed around the search site. Pic: Michael Gillen

According to police information, Cole was last seen around 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 7 on the A803 at the intersection with Cumbernauld Road, Longcroft.

Prior to this he was also captured on CCTV around 6am on Sunday, May 4 in the Longcroft area.

Officers in Forth Valley have set up a dedicated missing person inquiry which has been reviewing CCTV footage, conducting door to door enquiries, and speaking to witnesses in efforts to trace Cole.

These inquiries have been assisted by specialist resources including the police helicopter and drones from the air support unit which carried out searches in the Banknock area on Wednesday and Thursday, May 21 and 22.

Inspector Neil Wotherspoon said: “Cole has now been missing for a significant amount of time and is it out of character for him not to be in contact with family or friends.

“I’d urge anyone who may have seen Cole, or a man matching his description, to report any sightings to us. Equally anyone who has any information that can help us trace him should contact police immediately.”

Members of the public answered the appeal from Cole's family to join the search. Pic: Michael Gillen

Cole is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer-style jacket with black jogging bottoms.

He has links to the Denny, Cumbernauld and Paisley areas.

Those with information should report this to Police Scotland quoting incident number 828 of May 9.

Police have also set up public portal where information, such as private CCTV and dash-cam, can be submitted here