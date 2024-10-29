He also encouraged the rape of children via the internet 😡

Hugh Nelson turned normal photos of children into sexual abuse images.

Through internet chatrooms on the ‘clean web’ he sold the pictures and even gave some away for free.

He also admitted encouraging the rape of children via the internet.

A “depraved” paedophile who used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to turn normal pictures of real children into child abuse images has been jailed.

Twisted Hugh Nelson, 27, of Briggsfold Road, Bolton, has been locked up for 18 years with an additional six years on extended licence. He also admitted to encouraging the rape of children via the internet, the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The “extremely dangerous” criminal was first arrested in June 2023 by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and charged with five offences. However after a number of his digital devices were seized and examined investigators discovered that Nelson frequented encrypted internet chatrooms where he would exchange and sell computer-generated images and discuss child sexual abuse with others.

Having initially pleaded guilty to five charges in July last year, he appeared at Bolton Crown Court on Friday August 9 and admitted to 11 further child sexual offences. Nelson was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment plus an extra six years on extended licence on Monday (October 28).

Nelson created child-abuse images using AI technology

Hugh Nelson has been jailed for 18 years. Photo: Greater Manchester Police | Greater Manchester Police

After he was initially investigated, police discovered that via online chatrooms Nelson accepted requests from individuals who wanted him to create explicit images depicting children being harmed both sexually and physically, which he either sold in exchange for money or shared to others for free.

Some of these computer-generated images requested used images of real children. Over an 18-month period, Nelson admits he made around £5,000 from selling these images.

GMP added that throughout the investigation its “top priority” was identifying the children within the images located on Nelson’s devices, or any others which may have been at risk of harm through Nelson’s online networks with like-minded individuals.

The force has been able to uncover offenders and victims based in other parts of the world such as Italy, France, and the US. The evidence and intelligence officers have collected has now been passed over to the relevant law enforcement agencies for them to make arrests, safeguard children and conduct investigations.

Nelson was making the images on the ‘clean web’

DCI Jen Tattersall, Head of GMP Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said, “This case is a real testament to how we and criminal justice partners, such as the CPS, can evolve and adapt as offenders do, to ensure we are still able to seek justice for victims, despite new trends and ways of offending.

“Nelson is an extremely dangerous man who thought he could get away with what he was doing by using modern technology. He was wrong and has now felt the full force of the law for his actions.

“The use of computer software and AI within online offending is an area we are noticing is growing, but my message to offenders who think creating indecent material in this way means they will not be caught out and relentlessly pursued is to think again.

She continued: “Hugh Nelson was offending on the ‘clean web’, not the dark web, as is often the misconception with online sexual offending. It is important that parents are aware of cases like these so they can educate themselves on emerging threats posed online and take appropriate action to protect and safeguard their children from harm.

“The internet should be a safe space for all, but sadly there are perverse individuals out there looking to exploit those who are vulnerable or encourage others into criminal behaviour.”

The DCI added that protecting children is the forces’ “biggest priority” and encouraged “anyone suffering to come forward” so that “robust action” can be taken.

Nelson made ‘depraved’ images using AI tools

Jeanette Smith, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, speaking after Nelson’s conviction described the images he made as being of “the most deprived nature”. He used AI tools and a computer programme to take “normal photographs” and transform them into child-abuse images.

She added: “Through his online discussions with other like-minded individuals, Nelson also exchanged messages with the intention of encouraging adults to inflict horrifying sexual abuse on young children, all for his own sexual gratification. Anyone thinking of using this technology in the worst possible way and creating child sexual abuse material should be aware that the law applies equally to real indecent photographs and AI or computer-generated images of children.

“The misuse of emerging technology to create this material is a serious crime which can have a real impact on victims. Real children are being victimised through the creation of this content.

“Technology is rapidly evolving and, unfortunately, so too is its risk to children. I hope this conviction sends a clear message to those who exploit this technology and inflict harm on children: you will be robustly pursued by law enforcement, prosecuted by the CPS and brought to justice.”

The CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit where some of the particularly complex, sensitive, or detailed child sexual abuse cases are managed by specially trained prosecutors, working closely with the police to build the strongest possible cases to give victims the justice they deserve.

Technology is enabling ‘unthought of violations’ of children

Derek Ray-Hill, Interim CEO at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), said: “These are appalling crimes, and the sentence handed down today reflects the seriousness of what has been done to Nelson’s victims. Technology is now enabling previously unthought of violations of innocent children.

“We are discovering more and more synthetic and AI images of child sexual abuse, and they can be disturbingly life-like.

“That Nelson profited from making this material to order after clients sent him images to manipulate is on another horrifying level. I hope this drives home the message. This material, even synthetic versions of it, is criminal. If you make or possess it, you are breaking the law.

“Not only that, these crimes perpetuate and prolong the suffering of victims whose likenesses are being abused this way. Children deserve safety, and the abuse of this technology is a nightmare which only risks making the internet a worse and more dangerous place for everyone.”

