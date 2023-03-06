Howgate hooligans: 'Pathetic' offenders hurl abuse at Falkirk shopping centre staff

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2pm and witnesses were in the High Street dealing with an unrelated matter when they became aware of two males entering the centre.

"One has loudly shouted over calling him a ‘baldy grass’. The witness recognised both accused, who had both been banned from entering the premises. They continued shouting at him.”

McKean and Smith challenged security staff tom come outside and they would fight them and continued to swear at them, with McKean stating he would bite the man’s nose off.

McKean and Smith threatened staff at the Howgate Shopping Centre

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam, representing McKean, said his actions were more consistent with those of a 12 or 13-year-old and he understands how “pathetic” his behaviour was.

Simon Hutchison, representing Smith, said his client was not actually banned from the Howgate, but he was with someone who was.

"He accepts there was shouting and swearing and abuse and accepts he was there and involved in it,” said Mr Hutchison.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You are both young but have both acquired previous convictions. This is a very unpleasant incident which was entirely unnecessary involving someone who was in the course of their employment at the time.”