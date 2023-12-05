Houses in the Falkirk area deemed too dangerous for ambulance crews to attend without police back up

New information has been gathered which shows there are hundreds of houses in the Falkirk area which are classed as no go zones for ambulance staff because of the threat they pose.

In Falkirk alone – the FK1 and FK2 areas – there are 100 properties classed as too dangerous for crews to attend on their own and fall under the Scottish Ambulance Service’s red flag policy.

Paramedics are not permitted to enter those addresses unless police officers are also present or a further risk assessment is carried out, even in the event of a

medical emergency, because of previous violent incidents at the home or business.

There are dozens of properties in the Falkirk area paramedics will not go without police back up (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

The information was gathered from a Freedom of Information request by justice and social affairs publication 1919 Magazine and shows there are properties throughout the Falkirk Council area which are classed as no go zones for ambulance staff.