Housebreakings down in Forth Valley

Stock photo by John Devlin.

Police Scotland Q3 Management of Information data for April 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021 shows that housebreaking and attempted break-ins decreased from 362, to 248, at a time when people were returning to work and leaving homes unoccupied once again following lockdown.

There was also a positive reduction in motor vehicle crime, with 74 fewer incidents recorded.

One area that continues to see a rise in nationally recorded offences, however, is fraud. Within Forth Valley reported incidents have risen from 540, to 648.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has also been a slight rise in reports of rape and attempted rape, with six further offences recorded. However, detection rates for these crimes has also gone up.

Road Safety remains one of the division’s top priority and the Q3 data shows that both dangerous driving, and drink and drug driving offences have fallen by seven and 16 recorded incidents respectively.

In terms of overall road casualties, however, there has been an increase, with 28 more reports of serious injuries having occurred and 14 more slight injuries. The number of fatal collisions recorded fell from eight, to seven.

Chief Superintendent Alan Gibson, Divisional Commander for Forth Valley, responded to the latest crime figures.

He said: “Our Q3 data highlights one of this country’s most challenging periods of time for policing, with the significant resources required to support the COP26 summit, as well as dealing with the ongoing issues of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe we have risen to these challenges and I want to thank my officers and staff for their outstanding efforts during this time.

“I fully acknowledge that there are a number of crime types that have risen, when compared to previous periods where the division and the rest of the country were in lockdown or subject to Covid restrictions.