'Housebound' 23 stone offender failed to show at Falkirk court

Stacey Love (42) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a wheelchair – pushing him onto the ground – at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, behaving in a threatening manner in Grahams Road, Falkirk and assaulting a police officer on May 1.

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by meeting with with someone the court ordered her not to contact in Dalling Avenue, Bathgate on May 5 and again on May 6.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Love was now “23 stone and housebound” and asked for the case to be continued.

Love pushed a man out of his wheelchair at Tesco, Falkirk Central Retail Park

At an earlier appearance it was stated by Fiona Griffin, procurator fiscal depute, the reason Love pushed the man from the wheelchair was not known.

She said: “The witness was sitting in his wheelchair outside Tesco. It is not known why, but the accused pushed the witness from his wheelchair onto the ground.

"There was no injury. Police were called and the witness refused any treatment, refused to make a statement and simply wanted a lift home from police. A short time later police informed the accused she was going to be subject to some inquiries involving the incident.

“In front of members of the public she shouted abuse at officers and kicked out at the leg of an officer.”

The breaches of bail saw the accused in the company of someone a court order prevent her from contacting.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "Police officers found the accused within the wardrobe of the main bedroom. The next day the accused was again reported missing and police began inquiries to trace her.

"At 6.30pm the witness was in her home address when she heard male and female voices from downstairs, which was the home of the accused. She contacted the police to report this.

"Police officers attended at the address and the accused refused to let them in.”

It was noted at that court appearance Love, 151 Davids Loan, Bainsford, was on a structured deferred sentence, but her engagement had been “less than impressive”.

On Thursday Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the case until May 5 for a structured deferred sentence review.

