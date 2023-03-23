House break ins: Police warn Falkirk householders to be careful what they share online

Friends and family are not the only people taking a keen interest in your online posts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We've been made aware that some housebreakers and thieves are identifying targets by looking for hashtags of expensive personal items, such as watches, bikes and cars in social media posts.

"They then search your various public profiles to identify your address and when you're out. Everyone likes to show off their new bling, and as we all know, if it's not

Police are warning people to be careful about the information they share online

recorded on your fitness app it didn't happen.

“But who can see you're profile? Check your privacy settings on your socials and limit them to the people you want to see your posts, including the #Hasgtags. On

fitness apps change the setting to not show your starting and finishing point."