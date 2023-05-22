House arrest problem: Offender tells Falkirk sheriff he works 14 hours a day

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips confirmed Jenkins had completed the unpaid work element of his community payback order – some 160 hours – but it was stated he had failed to engage with the supervision element of the order.

The court heard Jenkins supposedly worked with his father in a shop from 6am to 10pm daily and it took him 20 minutes to get to the shop from his 55 MIller Street, Carluke home.

Sheriff Simon Collins had been looking to impose a restriction of liberty order on Jenkins, but said one which ran from 11pm to 5am was not adequate.

Jenkins appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court