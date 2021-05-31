House arrest on the way for Grangemouth bail breacher
An offender never got a jail sentence after breaching his bail but his movements look likely to be heavily restricted for some time to come.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Smith had admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and causing fear and alarm at an address in Westerton Terrace, Carronshore, on January 24. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman at that address on January 25.
The court heard Smith had a history of non-compliance with community payback orders.
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Smith, 21c King Street, Grangemouth, for eight weeks to July 22 for his good behaviour and a restriction of liberty order assessment.
He also made Smith subject to a three-year non-harassment order not to enter Carronshore or approach or contact the woman he breached his bail by contacting on January 25.
Sheriff Livingston added he was also considering a restricted movement order.