House arrest on the way for Grangemouth bail breacher

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Smith had admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and causing fear and alarm at an address in Westerton Terrace, Carronshore, on January 24. He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman at that address on January 25.

The court heard Smith had a history of non-compliance with community payback orders.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Smith, 21c King Street, Grangemouth, for eight weeks to July 22 for his good behaviour and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He also made Smith subject to a three-year non-harassment order not to enter Carronshore or approach or contact the woman he breached his bail by contacting on January 25.