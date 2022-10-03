House arrest for Redding offender
Natasha Shaw (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on August 1 and August 10 last year.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:00 pm
Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said the complainer received a number of abusive messages from the accused.
One stated “shame your maw’s nearly dead or she would have got swung about”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Shaw, 59 Ward Avenue, Redding, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must not leave her house between 7pm and 7am for the next four months.