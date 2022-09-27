House arrest for Bonnybridge offender who ignored court orders

Stuart Todd (41) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order – which prevented him from having contact with his former partner – in George Street, Larbert between November 11, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “The accused was made subject to a non-harassment order on November 4, 2021. On that date he sent a message to her via Facebook Messenger saying he could not sleep.

"Following the court appearance he continued to engage in conversations with her and met her on occasions. He sent her a text stating ‘thinking about us made me think about how I need to be better – how we have a wonderful future together – I’m sorry – I love you’.

Todd appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was consuming alcohol within the accused’s home address when police had cause to visit. He was arrested for breaching his non-harassment order.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “His last two convictions do involve the same complainer. To say he has been foolish would be an understatement. He was aware it was something that was imposed by the court and something he should have followed.

"He accepts he has breached the order but he wanted the court to understand why.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Biggam stated Todd was told by his former partner if he did not continue to see her she would report him to police for breaching his non-harassment order.

"He finally had the strength to break away from the relationship and he knew that something would happen then and fully expected police to attend,” added Mr Biggam, stating the “volatile” relationship was now at an end.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Non-harassment orders are put in place by the court – sometimes in spite of complainers’ wishes. This is a blatant breach, but there has been no breach of the supervision or unpaid work element of your community payback order.”