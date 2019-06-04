Hours for Grangemouth woman after drunken wrecking spree

A Grangemouth woman who smashed a living room window and kicked a hole in a hallway wall during a drunken tirade was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Charlotte Douglas (23) admitted damaging property, including a table and chairs, belonging to another at Valeview, Stenhousemuir on May 3, kicking a wall and breaking a window.

She further pleaded guilty to, on the same date and at the same address, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a man by repeatedly shouting and swearing at him.

Also at Valeview, on May 4 Douglas admitted resisting, obstucting or hindering two police officers in the execution of their duties by struggling violently with them, injuring one officer and acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing at police and uttering sectarian remarks aggravated by religious prejudice.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident happened as a result of Douglas becoming “intoxicated”.

Fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “When police attended they found the accused in the rear garden.

“She lashed out at officers refusing to be handcuffed and had to be brought to the floor in a controlled manner.

A police witness scraped three knuckles and had shin and knee injuries as well as scratch marks to his forearms. Ankle cuffs and leg restraints were applied to Douglas thereafter.”

Douglas’s defence agent said she felt “ashamed” of her actions but was a woman with “complex issues”.

As well as ordering Douglas to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff James MacDonald placed her on a community payback order for 18 months.

Sentence was deferred for a separate charge which Douglas also pleaded guilty to of acting aggressively on July 27, 2018 during a journey to Falkirk Police Station.

Sheriff MacDonald ordered Douglas to be on good behaviour until the date of her next appearance on September 6.