Hostility in hospital: Grangemouth offender threatened to punch police officer
Dylan Ferguson, 20, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 17 last year.
Christine Brownlie, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.30am and the accused was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital by ambulance. At 12.40pm police were called to attend the hospital in relation to the accused causing a disturbance within the ward, shouting and swearing.
"The accused began shouting and swearing at police officers, saying they were disabled. He then stated to an officer ‘I could punch you to the desk over there and run away and there’s not a thing you could do about it’.”
He was then arrested.
The court heard Ferguson, 125 Central Avenue Grangemouth, had a foster care background and showed a “lack of maturity”.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Foster on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 100 hours of unpaid work.