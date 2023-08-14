Hospital horror attack: Bonnybridge offender battered woman and bit her finger at FVRH
Tina Hatton, 43, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a woman – repeatedly striking her on the body and biting her finger – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 25 last year.
The court heard Hatton’s former address had not been a suitable location for a restriction of liberty order to be issued.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Hatton until August 24 to ascertain if her new address at 47 Park Street, High Bonnybridge, would be suitable.