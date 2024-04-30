Hospital cup chucker will remain in custody until his next appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Muirhead, 41, had admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting and obstructing staff – throwing the contents of a juice cup in the face of one woman – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 25 last year.
The court heard Muirhead, 12 Tarragon, Mar Place, Alloa, required psychiatric assessment.
Since he was a risk to offend further, Sheriff Craig Harris continued to remand him in custody until May 23 to allow the report to be carried out.