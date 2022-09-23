Honour for Larbert police dog which helped to save 38 vulnerable people

Ten-year-old German Shepherd RPD Luna and her handler, Police Scotland handler PC Linda McBride, received the Lifesaver award at the Thin Blue Paw Awards – supported by Animal Friends Insurance this week.

PC McBride, 55, from Falkirk, and Luna both attended the glittering awards ceremony, hosted by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation at Knebworth Park, in Hertfordshire

The duo, based in Larbert, spent almost eight years working predominantly across the Stirlingshire area.

RPD Luna and her handler, Police Scotland handler PC Linda McBride

But they also came to the rescue in one search in Fife.

In April 2017, they were called to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a high-risk woman left in the middle of the night.

Luna quickly located her lying behind the bins - 700yds from the site.

It was one of dozens of finds which helped to save almost 40 lives.

Luna and PC McBride were partnered in December 2012 when the dog was just 12-weeks-old, and then licensed two years later. Luna retired in June.

PC McBride nominated Luna for the award, stating: “She was an exceptional police dog to work alongside. I am very proud of her and everything that she has achieved.

“When I found out that she’d won I was blown away; I even cried!”

Luna was particularly skilled when it came to searching and tracking high-risk missing people.

PC McBride added: “Luna has gained respect from dog handlers, frontline colleagues and management over the years due to her incredible natural ability to locate people quickly; many of whom would have perished due to their injuries or the elements, without her help.

“She has a wonderful temperament, particularly when dealing with vulnerable and high-risk people; she seems to know they need her help and shows such compassion towards them.

“But she still had the ability to switch when dealing with a dangerous criminal or anyone who would show violence towards her or me. We always looked out for each other.”

PC McBride estimates that Luna saved the lives of 38 vulnerable or high-risk missing people.

In April 2019, Samaritans received a call from a vulnerable man who was lost in the Callander Park woods in Falkirk. Luna was deployed and quickly traced him.

In January 2019, a distressed woman called police for help as she was lost in Fankerton, cold and in her nightwear. When the line went silent, police call handlers were incredibly concerned. Luna found the woman 300yds down a glen.

And in April 2017, Luna was deployed after a man was abducted and taken hostage in the Falkirk area. PC McBride spotted the suspects with the victim emerging from a side street and Luna was deployed, successfully detaining the defendants and keeping the abducted man safe until other teams arrived.

Luna lives with PC McBride, her working police dogs German Shepherd, PD Saul and cocker spaniel PD Spud, as well as her 91-year-old mother and two sons.