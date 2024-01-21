Home Malone: Falkirk offender breached bail by letting partner into his house
Blair Malone, 66, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was ordered not to at his Flat 1, 6 Symington Drive, Falkirk home on January 1.
The court heard Malone’s partner had supposedly just come out of rehab and he “didn’t want to send her away” because she had nowhere else to go.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Malone until February 8 for further reports and warned him his bail conditions remained in place.