Hollywood star’s half-brother stands accused of Denny car theft

Actor James McAvoy’s half brother is to face trial over charges of stealing a car from a street in Denny earlier this year.

Donald McAvoy (28) is accused of making off with the five-year-old Vauxhall Corsa Sxi Ac on April 17.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday), McAvoy, of Drumchapel, Glasgow, pled not guilty to the car theft charge and a trial was set for November 13 with a preliminary hearing on October 22.

Donald shares a father with half-brother James (39), who has starred in television drama Shameless and a string of hit films including X-Men, Filth, Atonement, Victor Frankenstein and Atomic Blonde.